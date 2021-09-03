Instant brand’s latest small and large room air purifiers now up to $50 off at Amazon

We are once again tracking some solid deals on the new air purifiers from the Instant Pot brand. The small room Instant Air Purifier is now listed at $99.95 shipped from the usual $130 and the large room model is now $189.95 shipped, down from $240. Both colorways are discounted on each model as well. This is up to $50 in savings with both offers matching our previous mention and now at the lowest price we can find. Instant Pot claims they help to “remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air,” as well as other viruses, bacteria, mold, smoke, pollen, dander, and odors. The 3-in-1 filtration includes HEPA-13, activated carbon, and antimicrobial coating layers alongside plasma ion tech with an “intelligent sensor [to monitor] air quality 24/7.” This sensor can also make automatic adjustments accordingly when in you have set in the right mode. To give you an idea of which is best for you, the large model can filter the air in an up to 1,850-square foot space once per hour. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

But if the Instant models above aren’t getting you excited, head over to our previous air purifier roundup for a host of other options starting from just $47. you’ll find models from some of the best brands int he space including Levoit and Airthereal as well as some higher-end models and those for large homes and the like at up to 30% off the going rate. 

Alongside today’s wide-ranging Best Buy Labor Day sale, we also have ope great deals on abode iota HomeKit security system gear, the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower, a Gold Box cookware sale from $28, and a great deal on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender. Head over to our home goods guide for even more including the ongoing Roborock Labor Day deals

  • WORKS TO REMOVE VIRUSES (COVID-19): Our air purifiers have been proven to remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air, also removing 99.9% of other viruses, bacteria and mold. (1,2 see below)
  • REMOVES ALLERGENS AND SMOKE: Advanced 3-in-1 filtration captures 99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, odors and other ultrafine impurities.

