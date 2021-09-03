Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Subdivision Infinity, Majesty, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Best Buy launched its massive Labor Day sale this morning with deep deals on Apple gear and more alongside this rare price drop on HomePod mini. But for now, it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Hyperforma, Subdivision Infinity, Harvey’s New Eyes, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, A Good Snowman, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Subdivision Infinity: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wilderless: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $60, Spider-Man Miles Morales $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

