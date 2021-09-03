Easily remove stripped screws with this 22-piece extractor set, now $9 (All-time low, 36% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the Raynesys 22-piece Damaged Screw Extractor Set for $8.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Just about every single one of us has run into a stripped screw here or there, and it can be incredibly frustrating. Not only that, this tricky endeavor can dramatically increase the amount of time simple projects would typically take, eating into your precious free time. Thankfully this affordable extraction set is here to save you going forward. You’ll get 20 different screw extractors, a socket adapter, and magnetic extension bit holder. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you spend more of your time repairing electronics, your money may be put to better use with this 108-piece electronics tool kit at $11. I’ve had a similar set for years and have lost track of the number of times it has helped me tackle all sorts of projects. Once armed with this kit, you’ll be ready to take apart smartphones, laptops, game consoles, and more.

Other deals with a low price tag like this one include this digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50 Prime shipped, a 39-piece hand tool kit for $17, and even Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at $15. And if you need a pocket knife, perhaps this Amazon-made 15-in-1 Multi-Tool will fit the bill at $9.50 Prime shipped.

Raynesys 22-piece Damaged Screw Extractor Set features:

This damaged screw remover tool kit is made from high hardness H.S.S. 4341 alloy steel, durable for extracting stripped, broken, stuck or damaged screws.

The bolt extractor set (Ex#1 – #10, Dr#1 – #10) works with any drill and any size screw or bolt. Suitable for hexagon socket bolts, square head screws, wood screws, hexagon head screws, mechanical screws, sheet metal screws and other screws.Complete size easy out bolt extractor set and can meet your unique needs.

