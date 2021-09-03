Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 + Buds 2 at $115 (Save up to 30%)

This Labor Day, we’re tracking a pair of notable discounts across Samsung’s latest earbuds headlined by its Galaxy Buds Pro for $139.99 shipped at B&H. Typically fetching $200, the best price of the year has arrived with 30% in savings attached and at $12 under our previous mention. Living up to their status as Samsung’s flagship releases, Galaxy Buds Pro pair active noise cancellation with an Ambient mode and the added perk of spatial audio. That’s alongside 28-hour battery life being paired with a water-resistant design to ensure they can keep up with fall workouts. Not to mention, seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 9,400 customers. Head below for more.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $114.99 shipped at Daily Steals. As only the third notable discount to date, this is within $5 of the all-time low and the second-best so far. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

First up, be sure to go check out our recent hands-on review of the all-new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds which launched at the end of last month. With a stainless steel charging case and hi-fi audio, these are a compelling pair of earbuds if looks matter anywhere near as much as the sound quality. Then go check out all of the other price cuts to end the week in our headphones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

