Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 + Buds 2 at $115 (Save up to 30%)

-
HeadphonesSamsungB&H
Save 30% From $115

This Labor Day, we’re tracking a pair of notable discounts across Samsung’s latest earbuds headlined by its Galaxy Buds Pro for $139.99 shipped at B&H. Typically fetching $200, the best price of the year has arrived with 30% in savings attached and at $12 under our previous mention. Living up to their status as Samsung’s flagship releases, Galaxy Buds Pro pair active noise cancellation with an Ambient mode and the added perk of spatial audio. That’s alongside 28-hour battery life being paired with a water-resistant design to ensure they can keep up with fall workouts. Not to mention, seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 9,400 customers. Head below for more.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $114.99 shipped at Daily Steals. As only the third notable discount to date, this is within $5 of the all-time low and the second-best so far. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

First up, be sure to go check out our recent hands-on review of the all-new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds which launched at the end of last month. With a stainless steel charging case and hi-fi audio, these are a compelling pair of earbuds if looks matter anywhere near as much as the sound quality. Then go check out all of the other price cuts to end the week in our headphones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

If the added spatial audio support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet fr...
Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide falls to new...
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro deliver ANC a...
JBL wireless/ANC headphones, gaming headsets, more are ...
Samsung’s 870 QVO SSD brings 2TB of internal storage ...
Hey Siri and Apple’s H1 chip headlines the Powerb...
Save up to 44% on official Samsung Qi stands, 2-in-1 ch...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Bring the new Beats Studio Buds on fall workouts at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
36% off

Easily remove stripped screws with this 22-piece extractor set, now $9 (All-time low, 36% off)

$9 Learn More

Tested: GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker pairs unique mecha vibes with solid sound

Reg. $89

Expand your eero Wi-Fi 6 network with an official extender at a low of $62 (Reg. $89)

$62 Learn More
Reg. $28

Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-pack now $18 (Reg. $28)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 shipped today (Reg. $100)

$60+ Learn More
Save $101

Have this elegant, tufted futon sent your way for $299 shipped (Save $101)

$299 Learn More
35% off

AeroGarden Labor Day sale up to 35% off with indoor garden kits from $58 shipped + more

$58+ Learn More