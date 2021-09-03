VUDU’s $5 weekend sale discounts over 200 movies: Jurassic Park 4K, Shrek, Oblivion, more

-
MediaVudu
$5/each

VUDU’s $5 weekend deals are back and this time around we have nearly 200 movie discounts in various categories. Our favorite is Jurassic Park in 4K. Down from $15 at Google Play, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked for this movie. As Steven Spielberg’s classic masterpiece, Jurassic Park is one of the most successful movies in box office history. You’ll follow Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough in this thrilling journey on a remote island where an amazing theme park with living dinosaurs, but things are about to turn deadly. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Keep reading for other great movie deals, and with over 200 titles discounted, be sure to check out VUDU’s landing page for more.

More $5 movies:

Don’t forget about Apple’s weekend sale that went live this morning with deals on new movie bundle as well as martial arts flicks under $10. There’s quite a few fan-favorites available in this roundup, so be sure to give it a look to see if there’s anything you’d be interested in.

More on Jurassic Park:

Director Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park masterpiece is one of the most successful films in worldwide box office history and remains a compelling and spectacular experience. This thrilling adventure features Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough. Featuring incredible special effects and action-packed drama, Jurassic Park takes you to a remote island where an amazing theme park with living dinosaurs is about to turn deadly, as five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Vudu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Labor Day magazine deals now live from under $4/yr.: GQ...
Apple heads into the weekend with new movie bundle sale...
Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets...
Men’s and Women’s Health magazines now just...
Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’...
Land 1-yr. of Astronomy magazine at $13 today (Reg. $45...
Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with ...
Show More Comments

Related

$1,500+ off

Sony’s 2021 Smart 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $698 + OLEDs, more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$170 off

Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to low of $379.50 (Save $170)

$379.50 Learn More
Save 50%

TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini plummets to new low at under $4 each (50% off)

$7.50 Learn More
36% off

Easily remove stripped screws with this 22-piece extractor set, now $9 (All-time low, 36% off)

$9 Learn More

Tested: GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker pairs unique mecha vibes with solid sound

Reg. $89

Expand your eero Wi-Fi 6 network with an official extender at a low of $62 (Reg. $89)

$62 Learn More
Reg. $28

Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-pack now $18 (Reg. $28)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 shipped today (Reg. $100)

$60+ Learn More