Best Buy discounts iBUYPOWER’s RTX 3080 Ti desktop to a new low at $400 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the iBUYPOWER Trace MR Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $2,799.99 shipped. Down $400 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked for an RTX 3080 Ti desktop. If you’re after the best PC gaming experience that a pre-built desktop can offer, this is about as good as it gets. With Intel’s unlocked i7-11700KF processor and the high-end RTX 3080 Ti, you’re getting essentially the most powerful consumer-grade products from both companies here. You’re also getting 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD to round things out. Keeping the processor cool is an all-in-one 240mm AiO, ensuring your 16-core behemoth performs at its peak as much as possible. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can’t drop nearly $3,000 on a desktop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get an 11th Gen i7 display or the RTX 3080 Ti, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Also, don’t forget that Intel Gamer Days are currently going on. There’s plenty to love during the event, where you’ll find discounts and giveaways across various product categories. It ends this weekend, so be sure to check out our coverage from yesterday to learn more.

More on the iBUYPOWER Trace MR Gaming Desktop:

Upgrade your current gaming rig with this iBUYPOWER Desktop. It’s 16GB of RAM and Intel i7 11700KF processor let you run multiple programs at once, and its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti card renders fast-paced action smoothly without screen tearing. This iBUYPOWER desktop also has a 1TB NVME solid state drive for saving your favorite games.

