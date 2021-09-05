Feel fresh with these AquaSonic whitening toothbrush sets at lows from $34 (32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its AquaSonic DUO PRO Whitening Toothbrush for $54.36 shipped. That’s down a solid 32% from the usual $80 rate, matching the all-time Amazon low. This set of two ultrasonic toothbrushes can reach up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, with four unique brushing modes from the gentle “massage” to powerful “whitening”. Complete with two travel cases, 10 replacement brush heads, and a charging stand, you’ll also find a unique UV cleaning feature here to keep your toothbrush free of germs and bacteria. Over 3,800 customers have left it with a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

We’re also tracking the original Aquasonic DUO Toothbrush set down to just $33.96 shipped if you’d rather keep things more budget-focused. Typically going for around $50, that marks a new Amazon all-time low, also at 32% off. While this model doesn’t pack quite as many features as the DUO PRO, you’ll still find that powerful 40,000VMP motor here and three brushing settings for varying tooth and gum sensitivities. Rounding out the set here, you’ll also garner two travel cases, 10 replacement heads, and a sleek charging stand. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 16,000 happy customers.

You can take care of more than just your teeth with all of the Labor Day home goods deals we’re tracking. For instance, if you love fresh fruits and veggies even after harvest season has come and gone, then you’ll love these AeroGarden hydroponic gardens up to 35% off. They use nutrient-rich water and unique grow lights to bring a basket of freshness to your countertops, so there’s no soil, pests, or other mess to deal with.

More on the AquaSonic DUO PRO Electric Toothbrush:

Pro Home & Travel System for 2 – World class oral care gets even better with Duo Pro. Duo Pro features 2 IPX7 waterproof midnight black and optic white smart toothbrushes with 40,000VPM ultrasonic motors, lithium-ion batteries (30 days on a single charge), 4 unique modes with smart timers, and true wireless charging. A new UV sanitizing and wireless charging dock with autotimer kills 99.99% of germs. Duo Pro features 10 ProFlex brush heads and 2 custom travel cases for a total of 15 items.

