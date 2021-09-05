Holiday weekend game deals: Avengers, Spider-Man, Monster Hunter Rise, Ratchet & Clank, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Originally $60 and typically sitting in the $30 range these days, this is a great time to bring some Marvel action to your collection at an affordable price tag. Even if you’re just jumping in here and there or checking out the newer DLC packs, at this price it might be worth a shot. It includes playable versions of Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and more, plus you can learn more about the Black Panther content as well as the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of the holiday weekend game deals including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Monster Hunter Rise, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Cyberpunk 2077, Demon’s Souls, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $1.50: Ghostrunner, much more
- Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller $158 (Reg. $180)
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter Rise $45 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Hotline Miami Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $60 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $45 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3 Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $9 (Reg. $30)
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox $6 (Reg. $25)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Spiritfarer eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sony PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale from $1
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Forza Motorsport 7 from $10 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Xbox from $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 80% off
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $8 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
