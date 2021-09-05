Holiday weekend game deals: Avengers, Spider-Man, Monster Hunter Rise, Ratchet & Clank, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Originally $60 and typically sitting in the $30 range these days, this is a great time to bring some Marvel action to your collection at an affordable price tag. Even if you’re just jumping in here and there or checking out the newer DLC packs, at this price it might be worth a shot. It includes playable versions of Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and more, plus you can learn more about the Black Panther content as well as the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of the holiday weekend game deals including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Monster Hunter Rise, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Cyberpunk 2077, Demon’s Souls, and much more.

