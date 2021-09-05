JBL’s Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds plummet to $75 all-time low (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds for $74.99 shipped. That’s down an impressive 50% from the usual $150 tag, matching the Amazon low. Ready for your active lifestyle this season and beyond, JBL’s Reflect Flow earbuds feature IPX7 waterproofing and up to 10-hours of playtime off a single charge. Although that readily triples to 30-hours with the included charging case, which also features a 10-minute rapid charge to give you an extra hour of jams in a snap. Rounding out the notable features, you’ll find one-tap audio and voice assistant controls here as well as an ambient mode for adding a little background music to your everyday adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. See more below.

Don’t mind nixing the JBL branding? Then you can save a ton by opting for these popular TOZO T6 true wireless buds for only $24.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. With these, you can still keep the impressive 30-hour battery life and kick things up a notch with IPX8 water-, sweat- and rain-resistance. Your uninterrupted listening time will take a slight dip to 6-hours, and it doesn’t feature an ambient mode, but for less than a third of what our lead deal would run you, they make a great budget-focused alternative. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 148,000 customers.

On the other end of the price spectrum, we’re currently tracking some solid $99 savings on Apple’s AirPods Max. Touting an H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and up to 20-hours of gorgeously crafted music with Spatial Audio, these might not be the most affordable cans around, but they are undoubtedly some of the best. Pop on over to our headphones guide for even more deals and drops like these.

JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • AMBIENT AWARE AND TALKTHRU: True wireless earbuds equipped with Ambient Aware for additional awareness in outdoor environments and TalkThru for easy conversation without taking out the wireless earbuds.
  • WATERPROOF: The IPX7 Waterproof rating on the wireless earbuds enables you to get through the toughest workout in any weather.
  • UPTO 30 HOURS BATTERY LIFE + SPEED CHARGE: Powers a week’s worth of workouts or a full day of fun with up to 10 hours in the wireless earbuds plus an additional 20 in the charging case. A 10 min rapid charge gets you back in the game for another full hour.

