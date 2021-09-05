Cozy up with one of these best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at just $3 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of its Kindle eBooks starting at just $2.99. Our top pick today is none other than Edgar Award-nominated author Ellie Cosimand’s Finlay Donovan is Killing It for $2.99. We usually find this going for around $14, so you can save up to 79% today. Struggling novelist, frantic mother, contract killer; Finlay Donovan is a woman of many hats. Described as “fast-paced, deliciously witty, and wholeheartedly authentic,” Finlay Donovan is Killing It makes a delightful end-of-summer read for just about anybody. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,300 readers. Head below for all of today’s Kindle eBook top picks.

More Kindle eBook deals:

Our dedicated media guide sees new deals like these all the time on classic movies, video games, apps, and more. So if you’re on the hunt for that next book to film to get wrapped up in this fall, it’s a great place to check. Plus, we just tracked a whole barrel-full of VUDU movie deals, all for just $5. And with titles from Straight Out of Compton to The Three Musketeers, you’ll be sure to find something to fit your family’s preferences.

More on Finlay Donovan is Killing It:

Finlay Donovan is killing it . . . except, she’s really not. She’s a stressed-out single-mom of two and struggling novelist, Finlay’s life is in chaos: the new book she promised her literary agent isn’t written, her ex-husband fired the nanny without telling her, and this morning she had to send her four-year-old to school with hair duct-taped to her head after an incident with scissors. When Finlay is overheard discussing the plot of her new suspense novel with her agent over lunch, she’s mistaken for a contract killer, and inadvertently accepts an offer to dispose of a problem husband in order to make ends meet . . . Soon, Finlay discovers that crime in real life is a lot more difficult than its fictional counterpart, as she becomes tangled in a real-life murder investigation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!