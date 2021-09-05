These Walker Edison desks, TV stands, and more are up to 31% off from $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing prices on a selection of Walker Edison furniture starting at $56.30 shipped. Our favorite from the bunch is this Farmhouse Double Barn Door TV Stand for $127.22. Normally fetching about $185 or so, that’s down around 31% today, marking a new Amazon all-time low. This barn wood and rustic steel TV stand is built to accommodate screens up to 65-inches, with two shelves in the center to hold your game systems or media players. Even with a TV that size, you’ll still find ample space here for knick-knacks or accouterments, plus a fair deal of storage with the dual barn door-style cabinets on either side. Over 11,600 customers found it to be a good fit for their living rooms, leaving it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to explore all of today’s Walker Edison deals.

You can peruse the full scope of today’s sale right here, then head over to Justin’s coverage of our very best Labor Day 4K TV deals. With the long weekend closing out shortly, you won’t want to wait too long to jump on these savings of up to $800, especially when you can bring an LG A1 OLED Smart TV, or one of Samsung’s The Frame models at some of the best prices we’ve ever tracked.

Dimensions: 25” H x 15.375” D x 58” L, Open storage cubby: 9.25” H x 13.75” D x 21” L, Storage cabinet: 19.375” H x 13.75” D x 16” L

Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and 3 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each

Supports TVs up to 65”

2 cord management ports keep cables tidy

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

