Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Merrell, North Face, more

-
FashionNews

Labor Day is here and it’s time to take advantage of all of the amazing discounts going on today. Whether you’re looking to update your fall wardrobe, running shoes, activewear, or golf gear, we’ve found a sale for you. During the Labor Day sales you can find tons of deals on top brands including The North Face, adidas, Under Armour, KEEN, Cole Haan, and many more. Head below to find a convenient list rounding up all of the discounts.

One of the most notable sales during Labor Day is the adidas Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide. A standout from this sale is the men’s Questar Flow NXT Shoes that are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $75. The mesh material promotes breathability and the cushioned insole also helps to provide comfort. This style is perfect for back to school, workout sessions, walks, traveling, and much more. However, if you’re looking for even more deals from activewear brands be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale as well that’s offering discounts on Nike, Callaway, and more!

Activewear |

Casual and Formalwear |

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter slated to join Star Wars ...
Cole Haan Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off best-selle...
Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Google, smart home...
Timbuk2 Labor Day Sale takes up to 25% off MacBook back...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to ...
LEGO Santa’s Sleigh launching ahead of the holiday se...
Here’s our first look at the upcoming 550-piece L...
Tested: GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker pairs unique ...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: Best-selling shoes, more

from $10 Learn More

Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Google, smart home gear, TVs, home goods, more

20% off

Eastbay takes 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more duirng its Flash Sale

orders of $99 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Nike, more

+ free shipping Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off best-sellers: Boots, dress shoes, more

from $40 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

from $20 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

+ 20% off Learn More

LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter slated to join Star Wars lineup in early 2022