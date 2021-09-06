Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Merrell, North Face, more

Labor Day is here and it’s time to take advantage of all of the amazing discounts going on today. Whether you’re looking to update your fall wardrobe, running shoes, activewear, or golf gear, we’ve found a sale for you. During the Labor Day sales you can find tons of deals on top brands including The North Face, adidas, Under Armour, KEEN, Cole Haan, and many more. Head below to find a convenient list rounding up all of the discounts.

One of the most notable sales during Labor Day is the adidas Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide. A standout from this sale is the men’s Questar Flow NXT Shoes that are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $75. The mesh material promotes breathability and the cushioned insole also helps to provide comfort. This style is perfect for back to school, workout sessions, walks, traveling, and much more. However, if you’re looking for even more deals from activewear brands be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale as well that’s offering discounts on Nike, Callaway, and more!

