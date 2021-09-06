This 49-piece electronics repair kit includes pry tools, a spudger, and more: $10 (Save 28%)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 49-piece Electronics Repair Kit for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this kit has sold for as much as $21 over the last few months. That being said, it has held closer to $14 over the last year or so. Using the lower figure equates to 28% of savings and marks a return to the second-best offer we have tracked. Unlike many electronics repair kits we see go on sale in this price range, this offering includes not only a screwdriver and bits, but also a suction cup, several pry tools, tweezers, and the list goes on. Everything fits inside of an included carrying case, which will undoubtedly help you keep things tidy for whatever your next repair will be. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once you’ve replaced a screen, you may have left some fingerprints behind. Thankfully you can be prepared for that with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. For that price you will get 20 pre-moistened and ready-to-go wipes. I always have something like these around the house and cannot recommend them highly enough.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you can scoop up this 15-in-1 multi-tool at $9.50 Prime shipped or a 39-piece hand tool kit for $17. Additionally, this refurbished Sun Joe pressure washer is down to $52 and don’t forget that Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool is available for $9.50.

Hi-Spec 49-piece Electronics Repair Kit features:

STOP SCREWING AROUND: Get the job done with the Hi-Spec Electronics Repair & Opening Tool Kit Set. A complete package for removing screws and cases to begin disassembling and installing in computers, notebooks, drones, gadgets, game consoles, appliances and toys

OPEN IT UP: Make repairs straightforward and trouble-free. Pry and slide open bezels and covers with the pry bar/lever and pick separating tools. Safely lift flat panels with the suction cup. Extract and pick-up fiddly components with the fine-nose tweezers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!