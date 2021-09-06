Labor Day iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob, Orderly, Swift Miles, GRIS, much more

It is now time to gather up all of the best Mac and iOS app deals live for Labor Day 2021. Alongside the ongoing Best Buy Labor Day event, we are also tracking deep deals on AirPods Pro, all of these Apple official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases, and Anker’s all-new PowerWave Go charger, but for now we are turning to all of the best app deals of the day. You’ll find a collection of brand new deals alongside a host of highlights still live leading up to today including SpongeBob SquarePants, Orderly, Swift Miles, The Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns titles, Metadata, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of the best Labor Day Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Subdivision Infinity: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wilderless: $2 (Reg. $3)

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

