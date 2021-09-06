Save up to 30% on LEGO Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, Technic, and more from $12

The start of the month saw a new collection of LEGO kits go up for purchase, and now we’re seeing some of the year’s other recent releases go on sale at Amazon. With at least 20% off nearly all of the kits that hit store shelves earlier this year, as well as some other popular builds from last year, we’re looking at a series of new lows on LEGO Star Wars to Mario, Technic, and everything in-between. Pricing starts at $12, and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the LEGO 2021 deals.

Our top pick amongst the batch has to be the LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz for $13.99. Usually fetching $20, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $1 under our previous mention while saving you 30%. This 295-piece creation stacks up to two fan favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Perfect for bringing a bit of Star Wars action to your desk or wider LEGO collection, these figures recreate Mando and Baby Yoda complete with miniature accessories and display stands. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Notable LEGO Labor Day deals:

Star Wars

Mario

Technic

Minecraft

Ideas:

Creator 3-in-1

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz features:

Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating’ on 4 transparent LEGO elements.

