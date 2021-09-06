Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

RAVPower is now offering its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $37.99 shipped when code RC36 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $54 going rate, you’re looking 30% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year. Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 110 customers.
With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.
Intelligently distributes 65W of power when charges 4 devices simultaneously, ensures all your connected devices get high-speed charging. GaN power tech makes this USB charging station be smaller and maximizes charging efficiency without generating excess heat.
