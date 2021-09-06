Steal a year of Microsoft 365 Personal for effective $44 ($59+$15 Amazon GC)

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a 1 year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 for $58.99 with a $15 Amazon Gift Card. The $44 effective cost is almost half off the $84.99 list price and the lowest price we’ve recorded.
Microsoft Office 365 personal is a 1 year subscription to Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. The apps work across PC, Mac, Android, iOS and the web.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50[sic] Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail
- Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.
- Keep it all together with Outlook, an ad‑free app for your email, calendars, to‑do lists and contacts plus security tools that keep your information protected.
- Protect your files with advanced security features like built‑in ransomware detection and recovery, and you can use two‑step identity verification to access your most important files in OneDrive Personal Vault.
- Enjoy the flexibility to use multiple PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones and Android phones.
