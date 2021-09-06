Steal a year of Microsoft 365 Personal for effective $44 ($59+$15 Amazon GC)

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a 1 year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 for $58.99 with a $15 Amazon Gift Card. The $44 effective cost is almost half off the $84.99 list price and the lowest price we’ve recorded.

Microsoft Office 365 personal is a 1 year subscription to Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. The apps work across PC, Mac, Android, iOS and the web.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50[sic] Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Keep it all together with Outlook, an ad‑free app for your email, calendars, to‑do lists and contacts plus security tools that keep your information protected.

Protect your files with advanced security features like built‑in ransomware detection and recovery, and you can use two‑step identity verification to access your most important files in OneDrive Personal Vault.

Enjoy the flexibility to use multiple PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones and Android phones.

