Timbuk2 Labor Day Sale takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

The Timbuk2 Labor Day Sale up to 25% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. During this sale you can easily update your backpacks, duffels, luggage, messenger bags, and more. A standout from this sale is the Tuck Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $59, which is $20 off the original rate. This backpack can easily hold your 16-inch MacBook as well as all of your gear. You can choose from three color options and the roll top makes it easy to access your essentials. It also features a water-resistant exterior, which is perfect for commuting. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Timbuk2 and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

