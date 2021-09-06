Timbuk2 Labor Day Sale takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

-
FashionTimbuk2
25% off + free shipping

The Timbuk2 Labor Day Sale up to 25% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. During this sale you can easily update your backpacks, duffels, luggage, messenger bags, and more. A standout from this sale is the Tuck Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $59, which is $20 off the original rate. This backpack can easily hold your 16-inch MacBook as well as all of your gear. You can choose from three color options and the roll top makes it easy to access your essentials. It also features a water-resistant exterior, which is perfect for commuting. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Timbuk2 and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Labor Day Event offering 30% off sitewide including best-sellers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timbuk2

About the Author

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Merrel...
Cole Haan Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off best-selle...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to ...
Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles from ...
Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off ...
adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: ...
Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-B...
Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

PacSun Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide: adidas, Converse, Champion, more

from $13 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra 25% off your purchase

+ 25% off Learn More

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Merrell, North Face, more

Learn More

LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter slated to join Star Wars lineup in early 2022

60% off

Cole Haan Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off best-sellers: Boots, dress shoes, more

from $40 Learn More

Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Google, smart home gear, TVs, home goods, more

$150 off

Ready to start gaming on PC? This desktop turns RTX on with 3070 Ti + Ryzen 7 at $2,250

$2,150 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

From $4 Learn More