AUKEY’s RGB bedside table lamp upgrades your space at a low of $16 (Reg. $26)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, AUKEY via Newegg is offering its RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp for $15.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $26 direct at AUKEY and our last mention was $21. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. AUKEY’s RGB lamp delivers colorful designs and the ability to adjust the brightness to whatever you need. Plus, the adaptable modes can cycle colors, keep it white, or change things up depending on what settings you pick. There’s also an internal battery so you can use it around the house without having to plug it in. A similar model is rated 4.3/5 stars at AUKEY. Head below for more.

Need a lamp on a tighter budget? Well, this is a fantastic alternative. It’s available on Amazon for $12, which is quite a bit more budget-focused. The main thing here is that there’s no bulb included, which means no RGB or brightness controls.

If you’re wanting to overhaul an existing lamp that you already own, consider this deal we found on Philips Hue color Bluetooth bulbs. Today’s pricing starts at $40, which are rare discounts, plus, the White Ambiance bulb is available for just $13. These are great ways to upgrade any setup you already own, be that a lamp, ceiling light, or anything else.

More about AUKEY’s RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp:

Simple Operation: Adjust mode switch to select light mode. Double-tap the top surface or press and hold the multi-function button for 2 seconds to turn on/off

Fully Adjustable Brightness: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive touch-sensitive top surface

Adaptable Modes: Warm white, cool white, and RGB modes to choose from. Auto-cycle RGB colors or select a fixed color to suit your mood

