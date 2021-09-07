AUKEY’s RGB bedside table lamp upgrades your space at a low of $16 (Reg. $26)

-
Smart HomeNeweggaukey
New low $16

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, AUKEY via Newegg is offering its RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp for $15.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $26 direct at AUKEY and our last mention was $21. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. AUKEY’s RGB lamp delivers colorful designs and the ability to adjust the brightness to whatever you need. Plus, the adaptable modes can cycle colors, keep it white, or change things up depending on what settings you pick. There’s also an internal battery so you can use it around the house without having to plug it in. A similar model is rated 4.3/5 stars at AUKEY. Head below for more.

Need a lamp on a tighter budget? Well, this is a fantastic alternative. It’s available on Amazon for $12, which is quite a bit more budget-focused. The main thing here is that there’s no bulb included, which means no RGB or brightness controls.

If you’re wanting to overhaul an existing lamp that you already own, consider this deal we found on Philips Hue color Bluetooth bulbs. Today’s pricing starts at $40, which are rare discounts, plus, the White Ambiance bulb is available for just $13. These are great ways to upgrade any setup you already own, be that a lamp, ceiling light, or anything else.

More about AUKEY’s RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp:

  • Simple Operation: Adjust mode switch to select light mode. Double-tap the top surface or press and hold the multi-function button for 2 seconds to turn on/off
  • Fully Adjustable Brightness: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive touch-sensitive top surface
  • Adaptable Modes: Warm white, cool white, and RGB modes to choose from. Auto-cycle RGB colors or select a fixed color to suit your mood

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Newegg

aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12...
QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM +...
eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control,...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank...
Save on Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs, Bluetooth meat thermom...
Wyze Cam V3 goes on sale for first time in months at $3...
Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates...
Philips Hue color Bluetooth bulbs see rare discounts fr...
Show More Comments

Related

Rare savings

Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale has rare 15% off lamps, lightstrips, more

15% off Learn More
Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
Reg. $349

QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

$279 Learn More
New low

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

$95 Learn More
30% off

Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Save 34%

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

$67.50 Learn More

Tested: Hisense HS218 Soundbar delivers a value-packed home theater upgrade

Reg. $479

Klipsch’s RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers with Dolby Atmos support now $229 (Reg. $479)

$229 Learn More