Add Belkin’s 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Surge Protector to your setup for $20 (Reg. up to $40)

Woot is now offering the Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 and currently fetching $36 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. This 12-outlet power strip features a 4,320 Joules rating to guard your gear against nasty power surges and the like as well as an 8-foot cord so you can get it situated right where you need it. This one also stands out from your average power strip as eight of the outlets actually pivot so you can easily get them in the ideal position for your setup. Rated an impressive 4+ stars from over 21,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another great way to wrangle your cables that will be a great addition to today’s power strip is a nice package of VELCRO cable ties. This 100-pack of reusable ties is a great way to keep cables neatly organized behind the entertainment center, desk, and elsewhere. You’re scoring 100 of them for $12.50 and they carry a 4+ star rating from over 26,000 Amazon customers.

Dive into the latest Anker Amazon sale for additional deal on power and charging gear from just $16 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything from wall chargers and MagSafe setups to USB-C and Lightning cables, plus much more right here. Just make sure you swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional offers on charging gear, power banks, and much more.

More on the Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Surge Protector:

The Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Surge Protector protects your electronic devices from surges and spikes. Featuring 12 surge-protected outlets to provide powerful protection for your workstations, printers, broadband modems, home theater systems and everyday household electronics. It features a cord-management clip that helps keep cables organized, and a rotating outlet design to allow extra room for large AC adapter blocks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!