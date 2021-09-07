Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tengami, Swim Out, Teslagrad, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking with solid offers on a range of productivity suites, games, and more. Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display is now $100 off and joining ongoing price drops on AirPods Pro for Labor Day, but for now we are turning our attention to the software. Highlights include titles like Tengami, Swim Out, Teslagrad, Plant Light Meter, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: HeroFall: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Elite Trials: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Tengami: $3 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Tengami:

Tengami is an atmospheric adventure game set inside a Japanese pop-up book. Fold and slide the beautifully crafted paper world to solve puzzles and discover secrets. Award Nominations: SXSW, IndieCade, SOWN, Develop…Tengami is a complete game with no In-App Purchases and no in-game advertisements.

