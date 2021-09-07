This stainless steel Brita bottle cleans your water on-the-go at low of $16 (Save 46%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBrita
46% off $16

Amazon is currently offering the Brita 20-ounce Stainless Steel Filtered Water Bottle for $16.15 shipped. This typically goes for as much as $30, so so you can save up to 46% today, matching the Amazon low. Good for your health and the environment, Brita’s filtered reusable water bottle lets you ditch plastic waste and provides fresh, clean water wherever you are. The filter fits into a compartment within the straw and lasts for a full 40-gallons of water, or about two months at a time. Plus, the insulated stainless design can keep your drinks cold and refreshing for up to 24-hours. Over 13,000 satisfied customers have left this with an average of 4.7/5 stars. See more options below.

If you’d rather just filter your water at home, this popular Contigo water bottle is only $11. Sporting a 24-ounce capacity, it’s easy to tote to and from the gym, class, or the office, and this one also sports a handy sports straw so you never have to worry about spilling on yourself. Other notable features include a built-in carabineer clip and measurement markings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 28,800 customers.

Looking for even more ways to ditch plastic waste? Check out these airtight food storage container set for just $16.50. They’re perfect for storing some of your most common ingredients and snacks while adding a warm touch to your kitchen. You’ll find even more deals like this on our home goods guide, so go and take a look to see what else might be in store today.

More on Brita’s stainless steel filtered water bottle:

  • Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 20 ounce of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours
  • Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year
  • This 20 ounce Brita water bottle is made from durable, double wall insulated stainless steel to keep water, cold; this sleek, leak proof design is cup holder friendly; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight 1 pound

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Brita

About the Author

This highly-rated iPad keyboard features RGB backlighti...
eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control,...
ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all...
RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $134 ...
CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf clea...
Anker waterproof Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hr...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard sports a sl...
Just $10 Prime shipped adds this 18-piece spring clamp ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $28

Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-pack now $18 (Reg. $28)

$18 Learn More
Amazon low

This $10 butane torch lets you craft crème brûlée and more from home (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated iPad keyboard features RGB backlighting for just $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More
Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
Reg. $349

QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

$279 Learn More
New low

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

$95 Learn More
30% off

Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Save 34%

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

$67.50 Learn More