This stainless steel Brita bottle cleans your water on-the-go at low of $16 (Save 46%)

Amazon is currently offering the Brita 20-ounce Stainless Steel Filtered Water Bottle for $16.15 shipped. This typically goes for as much as $30, so so you can save up to 46% today, matching the Amazon low. Good for your health and the environment, Brita’s filtered reusable water bottle lets you ditch plastic waste and provides fresh, clean water wherever you are. The filter fits into a compartment within the straw and lasts for a full 40-gallons of water, or about two months at a time. Plus, the insulated stainless design can keep your drinks cold and refreshing for up to 24-hours. Over 13,000 satisfied customers have left this with an average of 4.7/5 stars. See more options below.

If you’d rather just filter your water at home, this popular Contigo water bottle is only $11. Sporting a 24-ounce capacity, it’s easy to tote to and from the gym, class, or the office, and this one also sports a handy sports straw so you never have to worry about spilling on yourself. Other notable features include a built-in carabineer clip and measurement markings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 28,800 customers.

Looking for even more ways to ditch plastic waste? Check out these airtight food storage container set for just $16.50. They’re perfect for storing some of your most common ingredients and snacks while adding a warm touch to your kitchen. You’ll find even more deals like this on our home goods guide, so go and take a look to see what else might be in store today.

More on Brita’s stainless steel filtered water bottle:

Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 20 ounce of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year

This 20 ounce Brita water bottle is made from durable, double wall insulated stainless steel to keep water, cold; this sleek, leak proof design is cup holder friendly; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight 1 pound

