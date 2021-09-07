eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Lock for $94.99 shipped with the code BTKPLOCK9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $120 or more at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Delivering the ability to unlock three different ways, eufy’s smart lock offers a solid upgrade to any smart home. You’ll find that it can be unlocked through Bluetooth on your phone, a code, or physical key. It’s also compatible with the eufy Wi-Fi Bridge, which delivers Assistant and Alexa integration once purchased. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Just looking for a deadbolt upgrade? Well, this AmazonBasics Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $13.50 Prime shipped, it’s a killer deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of an upgrade. Opting for a standard lock is a great way to give your house a facelift without dropping a ton of cash.

Given its water-resistant nature, consider picking up the Wyze Cam V3 to keep an eye on your porch after installing your new smart lock. Right now, it’s down to $31 from its normal $36 going rate, which is the first price drop that we’ve seen in months.

More on the eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock:

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

Automatic Locking: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full.

All-Weather Protection: With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!