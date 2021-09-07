eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

-
AmazonSmart HomeAnkereufy
New low $95

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Lock for $94.99 shipped with the code BTKPLOCK9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $120 or more at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Delivering the ability to unlock three different ways, eufy’s smart lock offers a solid upgrade to any smart home. You’ll find that it can be unlocked through Bluetooth on your phone, a code, or physical key. It’s also compatible with the eufy Wi-Fi Bridge, which delivers Assistant and Alexa integration once purchased. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Just looking for a deadbolt upgrade? Well, this AmazonBasics Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $13.50 Prime shipped, it’s a killer deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of an upgrade. Opting for a standard lock is a great way to give your house a facelift without dropping a ton of cash.

Given its water-resistant nature, consider picking up the Wyze Cam V3 to keep an eye on your porch after installing your new smart lock. Right now, it’s down to $31 from its normal $36 going rate, which is the first price drop that we’ve seen in months.

More on the eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock:

  • Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.
  • Automatic Locking: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full.
  • All-Weather Protection: With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Anker eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all...
RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $134 ...
Anker waterproof Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hr...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard sports a sl...
Just $10 Prime shipped adds this 18-piece spring clamp ...
Twelve South’s MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Leather Foli...
AUKEY’s RGB bedside table lamp upgrades your spac...
Strap this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Ba...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
Reg. $349

QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

$279 Learn More
30% off

Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Save 34%

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

$67.50 Learn More

Tested: Hisense HS218 Soundbar delivers a value-packed home theater upgrade

Reg. $479

Klipsch’s RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers with Dolby Atmos support now $229 (Reg. $479)

$229 Learn More
Reg. $170+

RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $134 shipped (Reg. $170+)

$134 Learn More
Save now

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

$69 Learn More