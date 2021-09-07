GAP’s Labor Day Sale continues with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase, more

The GAP Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 10% off your purchase with code SMILE and an extra 50% off all clearance when you apply code SALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Recycled Nylon Puffer Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $90. This puffer vest will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it pairs nicely with activewear, casual tops, or button-down shirts alike. The water-resistant material is great for commuting and it’s highly-packable as well. Better yet, you can find it in four versatile color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Organic Cotton Midweight Flannel Shirt $37 (Orig. $60)
- Slim Jeans in Gapflex with Washwell $43 (Orig. $70)
- Recycled Nylon Puffer Vest $56 (Orig. $90)
- Gapfit Half-Zip Train Sweatshirt $37 (Orig. $60)
- Relaxed Indigo T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Organic Cotton Vintage V-Neck T-Shirt $8 (Orig. $20)
- Sky High Rise Mom Jeans With Washwell $25 (Orig. $80)
- Oversized Denim Jacket With Washwell $56 (Orig. $90)
- Light Terry Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt $37 (Orig. $60)
- High Rise Pull-On Pants with TENCEL $50 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!