GAP’s Labor Day Sale continues with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase, more

-
FashionGap
50% off + 30% off

The GAP Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 10% off your purchase with code SMILE and an extra 50% off all clearance when you apply code SALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Recycled Nylon Puffer Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $90. This puffer vest will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it pairs nicely with activewear, casual tops, or button-down shirts alike. The water-resistant material is great for commuting and it’s highly-packable as well. Better yet, you can find it in four versatile color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Jac...
Lululemon adds new fall markdowns up to 50% off: T-shir...
Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles from ...
Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off ...
adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: ...
Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-B...
Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items...
Disney shop offers up to 40% off Mandalorian collectibl...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
20% off

Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items: Outerwear, polos, more

from $25 Learn More
50% off

Rockport’s Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide: Boots, dress shoes, more

from $30 Learn More
New low

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will get Windows 11 at new low of $680 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

$680 Learn More
Reg. $200

Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $121 (Reg. $200)

$121 Learn More
Orig. $348

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones drop to $180 following refurb discount (Orig. $348)

$180 Learn More
48% off

PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controllers up to 48% off at Amazon from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hits new low at $70 with 14 day battery life in tow (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More