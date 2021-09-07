Save on Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs, Bluetooth meat thermometers, RGB lights, more from $8.50

-
Save now From $8.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code GOVEE5081M at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $25, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked, coming in at just $1 above our last mention. These smart plugs connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network so they can function anywhere you need. Thanks to this wireless connection, you’ll find Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, as well as the Govee app itself so you can easily program the plugs to turn on and off based on a number of factors, including time, location, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. This is far from the only Govee deal that we’re tracking this week, so head below for more ways to save.

More Govee deals:

For other smart home deals, be sure to check out our dedicated guide to see every deal that we find each day. Curious what all’s there? Well, today, we found Philips Hue color Bluetooth bulbs on sale from $40, which is a rare discount. Plus, the White Ambiance bulb is available for just $13.

More on the Govee Wi-Fi Smart Plugs:

  • Smart Voice Control: WiFi Plugs Work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the smart home devices using simple voice commands. Try to free your hands,using smart plugs and enjoy the funny interactive process with Alexa.
  • Scheduling & Group Controller: Create customized schedules to power your electronic appliances on/off automatically for helping save energy and money. And with a single tough of one button, you can manage multiple smart plugs simultaneously.
  • Anywhere Anytime Control: With the Govee Home App, you can manage your smart plug from anywhere with stable 2.4GHz WiFi, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation and control alexa wifi plug for free whenever you want.

PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controll...
Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hits new low at $...
Wyze Cam V3 goes on sale for first time in months at $3...
Today’s best game deals: Sonic Colors Ultimate $3...
KitchenAid All Purpose Shears and sheath now within cen...
Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates...
Amazon knocks up to 36% off entire Kindle reader lineup...
Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor...
