The first LEGO Infinity Gauntlet discount was inevitable, now down to new low of $65

Zavvi is now offering the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet for $64.99 shipped when code GAUNTLET has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $70 price tag, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen at $5 off. Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look. Complete with a display stand at the bottom, there’s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and that was at full price. So today’s discount is certainly a great chance to add one of the year’s best creations to your collection. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to expand your brick-built collection with some other LEGO Marvel action, its new Avengers Advent Calendar just launched at the start of the month and will surely catch your eye much the same as the lead deal. Including a minifigure-scale version of the Infinity Gauntlet alongside 23 other MCU-themed builds, our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect.

Earlier today, the LEGO Group also just unveiled its latest creation. Giving rock and roll fans an iconic instrument to assemble, the new Fender Stratocaster stacks up to nearly 1,100 pieces and includes a brick-built amp, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

LEGO Infinity Gauntlet features:

This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, this Thanos gauntlet has vibrantly coloured Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

