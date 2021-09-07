QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS for $279 shipped with the code 93XRW97 at checkout. This is down $50 from its normal $349 going rate and is the third-best price that we’ve tracked since it hit $230 back in November of last year. If you’ve yet to take a dive into the world of network attached storage, this QNAP model is a great choice. It features dual 3.5-inch HDD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 ports. Plus, there’s a built-in HDMI output to turn it into a media hub, as well as PCIe expansion, should you need it. This NAS ships with 2GB of DDR4 RAM, however, it can be upgraded to 8GB if that’s not quite enough. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Sure we’ve seen 2-bay NAS go for lower before, but generally not with the I/O or capabilities that the QNAP above offers. However, you can pick up a Synology 2-bay NAS for $170 with 512MB of RAM if you’re on a tighter budget. It still has the same two 3.5-inch HDD bays that today’s lead deal does, but with fewer overall resources and not as expandable.

Did you see Kingston’s new XS2000 Solid-State Drive? It delivers a pocket-friendly size, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, 2,000MB/s speeds, and much more. Designed to take care of all your portable storage needs, this SSD comes in sizes up to 2TB and features pricing as low as $100.

More on the QNAP 2-Bay NAS:

Securely expand your network storage capacity with the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS Enclosure, which supports up to two hot-swappable 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA III drives that can be set up in RAID 0, 1, JBOD, or Single configuration. Powered by an Intel Celeron dual-core processor with 2GB of DDR4 memory, this 2-bay NAS enclosure is designed to efficiently back up your data, share files, and stream 4K media to connected users with a maximum read and write speed of 982 MB/s and 892 MB/s, respectively.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!