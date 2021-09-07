QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

-
NeweggNetworkingStorageQNAP
Reg. $349 $279

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS for $279 shipped with the code 93XRW97 at checkout. This is down $50 from its normal $349 going rate and is the third-best price that we’ve tracked since it hit $230 back in November of last year. If you’ve yet to take a dive into the world of network attached storage, this QNAP model is a great choice. It features dual 3.5-inch HDD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 ports. Plus, there’s a built-in HDMI output to turn it into a media hub, as well as PCIe expansion, should you need it. This NAS ships with 2GB of DDR4 RAM, however, it can be upgraded to 8GB if that’s not quite enough. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Sure we’ve seen 2-bay NAS go for lower before, but generally not with the I/O or capabilities that the QNAP above offers. However, you can pick up a Synology 2-bay NAS for $170 with 512MB of RAM if you’re on a tighter budget. It still has the same two 3.5-inch HDD bays that today’s lead deal does, but with fewer overall resources and not as expandable.

Did you see Kingston’s new XS2000 Solid-State Drive? It delivers a pocket-friendly size, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, 2,000MB/s speeds, and much more. Designed to take care of all your portable storage needs, this SSD comes in sizes up to 2TB and features pricing as low as $100.

More on the QNAP 2-Bay NAS:

Securely expand your network storage capacity with the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS Enclosure, which supports up to two hot-swappable 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA III drives that can be set up in RAID 0, 1, JBOD, or Single configuration. Powered by an Intel Celeron dual-core processor with 2GB of DDR4 memory, this 2-bay NAS enclosure is designed to efficiently back up your data, share files, and stream 4K media to connected users with a maximum read and write speed of 982 MB/s and 892 MB/s, respectively.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Newegg

Networking

Storage QNAP

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Kingston XS2000 SSD lands with pocket-friendly size, US...
AUKEY’s RGB bedside table lamp upgrades your spac...
Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR rou...
Expand your eero Wi-Fi 6 network with an official exten...
NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh network sy...
Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vi...
Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat s...
Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. Tr...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More
Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
New low

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

$95 Learn More
30% off

Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Save 34%

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

$67.50 Learn More

Tested: Hisense HS218 Soundbar delivers a value-packed home theater upgrade

Reg. $479

Klipsch’s RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers with Dolby Atmos support now $229 (Reg. $479)

$229 Learn More
Reg. $170+

RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $134 shipped (Reg. $170+)

$134 Learn More