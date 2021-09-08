Amazon knocks 80% off best-selling Kindle eBooks today with deals from $3

-
80% off From $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off the going rates. A great time to fill up your reading list for fall, you’ll find a host of best-selling titles from Elin Hilderbrand, David Baldacci, and more ranging from literature and fiction to mystery, thrillers, romance, and suspense titles. Everything starts at $3 and carries solid ratings today. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks from the sale. 

Today’s Gold Box eBook deals:

While we are talking eBook deals, you’ll want to head over to this week’s Kindle sale with Amazon readers starting from as low as $60 shipped. You’ll find the flagship models as well as the kids’ edition and more right here

Just make you score your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and dive into our September Reading List 2021

More on Golden Girl:

On a perfect June day, Vivian Howe, author of thirteen beach novels and mother of three nearly grown children, is killed in a hit-and-run car accident while jogging near her home on Nantucket. She ascends to the Beyond where she’s assigned to a Person named Martha, who allows Vivi to watch what happens below for one last summer.

