Verified by Amazon pre-owned Blink smart security cams start from just $18 (Up to 32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 32% off Blink smart security cameras in “verified by Amazon” pre-owned condition. Everything carries solid 4+ star ratings and have been tested to meet Amazon’s pre-owned standards alongside particularly deep price drops. One standout is the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 new and typically fetching $25 in pre-owned condition, this is nearly 50% off the new price and the lowest we can find. The 1080p, Alexa-ready indoor smart security cam features motion detection with smartphone alerts, two way audio, live feeds, and a setup that takes minutes after connecting to your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4+ stars from over 128,000 Amazon customers. More Blink deals below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $17 and under indoor camera section highlights just how notable today’s deal is, pre-owned or otherwise. It is now the most affordable options we can find on Amazon from a trustworthy brand with a comparable feature set.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Blink sale for additional deal on larger home security camera systems starting from $35 shipped right here.

Then check out some of the other smart home security deals we have live including Wyze Cam V3, these up to 50% off discounts on D-Link’s smart outdoor gear, and the Arlo smart home systems from $100. Just be sure to browse through our smart home guide and the ongoing abode iota HomeKit security promotions.

More on the Blink Mini:

Used Amazon Devices are fully functional pre-owned units that have been tested and verified by Amazon to meet specified used cosmetic criteria. Used Amazon Devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes. This device is not accompanied by a manufacturer’s warranty.

This item is in Used condition and may have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use.

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!