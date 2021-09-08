Verified by Amazon pre-owned Blink smart security cams start from just $18 (Up to 32% off)

Blink Mini

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 32% off Blink smart security cameras in “verified by Amazon” pre-owned condition. Everything carries solid 4+ star ratings and have been tested to meet Amazon’s pre-owned standards alongside particularly deep price drops. One standout is the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 new and typically fetching $25 in pre-owned condition, this is nearly 50% off the new price and the lowest we can find. The 1080p, Alexa-ready indoor smart security cam features motion detection with smartphone alerts, two way audio, live feeds, and a setup that takes minutes after connecting to your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4+ stars from over 128,000 Amazon customers. More Blink deals below. 

A quick browse through Amazon’s $17 and under indoor camera section highlights just how notable today’s deal is, pre-owned or otherwise. It is now the most affordable options we can find on Amazon from a trustworthy brand with a comparable feature set. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Blink sale for additional deal on larger home security camera systems starting from $35 shipped right here

Then check out some of the other smart home security deals we have live including Wyze Cam V3, these up to 50% off discounts on D-Link’s smart outdoor gear, and the Arlo smart home systems from $100. Just be sure to browse through our smart home guide and the ongoing abode iota HomeKit security promotions

  • Used Amazon Devices are fully functional pre-owned units that have been tested and verified by Amazon to meet specified used cosmetic criteria. Used Amazon Devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes. This device is not accompanied by a manufacturer’s warranty.
  • This item is in Used condition and may have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use.
  • 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.
  • Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

