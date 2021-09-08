Banana Republic Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Banana Republic Factory is having a flash sale and offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Elevate your fall look with the Mason Athletic-Fit Stretch Chino Pants for men that are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $65. These pants are available in an olive green coloring that’s perfect for fall and the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. The athletic fit was designed for comfort and it’s infused with stretch, which is great for added mobility. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

