Keep your favorite treats nearby with Midea’s 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer at $165 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer (WHS-109FW1) for $165.22 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical amount you’d need to spend and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This simplistic freezer provides a clean-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. It sports an all-white appearance that is bound to help it blend well in just about any space. Features include a reversible door hinge, an adjustable thermostat, in addition to a quiet, 33.4-decibel sound level. Inside you’ll find three wire shelves to help you make the most of its 3-cubic foot internal capacity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to keep items cool while on-the-go with four of Amazon’s Reusable Ice Packs at $10 Prime shipped. Each unit measures 4.75 by 4.75 inches, helping ensure these can fit well in lunch boxes, coolers, and the list goes on. Over 1,750 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at some of the other deals in our home goods guide? Recent and notable markdowns recently added there include this $38 stainless steel pull-down faucet, an industrial desk for $36 shipped, and this 7-pack of airtight food storage containers at $16.50. Oh, and if you’re after appliances, the Dash Quest Countertop Blender just hit $60 alongside Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker at $270.

Reversible Door Hinge – allows right or left side opening, which makes it easy to fit any spot of your room

Product dimensions – 19.3” W x 21.37” D x 33.9” H | Internal capacity – 3.0 cu. Ft. | Weight – 57.2 lbs. | Temperature rating – -11.2ᵒ F to 10.4ᵒ F | Voltage – 120V

Removable wire shelf allows the refrigerator to fit larger or irregular-shaped items

The refrigerator has pass energy star certified standards, and it runs quietly with the sound level of 42 dB and low energy consumption, which is efficient

A mechanical adjustable thermostat allows you to keep your cooled item in an optimum temperature. Front Adjustable legs for leveling in different heights to keep versatility

