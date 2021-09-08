Equip your ride with a smart LED strip light kit at $11 Prime shipped (Amazon low, 27% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 49,000+) via Amazon is offering its MINGER Car Interior LED Strip Lights for $10.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you love RGB lighting and want to breathe new life into your car, this kit will certainly do the trick. It’s conveniently powered by the DC outlet in your vehicle, allowing you to be up and running in minutes. Not only can settings be adjusted using the included remote, but a smartphone can also get the job done once you’ve downloaded the Govee Home app. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Why not use today’s savings to keep your car a bit tidier with Armor All’s Car Protectant Wipes at $7 Prime shipped? These are made with motorcycles, cars, and trucks in mind, paving the way for you to easily keep all of your rides as spotless as ever. With just about 9,500 Amazon reviews so far, the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when you snag one of these meross HomeKit dimmable smart desk lamps from $38. And if a smart bulb is more of what you’re after, this 800-lumen HomeKit-ready LIFX solution is available for $14. Finally, be sure to scope our today’s smartphone accessories roundup to find gear priced as low as $8 Prime shipped.

MINGER Car Interior LED Strip Lights features:

  • The lights tape’s back come with strong adhesive, a line connect with four strip lights, no need assemble the strip light, easier to install and hide. This cigarette lighter plug has switch and indicator light, built-in fuse, effectively protect the vehicle lights. Suitable for any model cars.
  • Forget the remote what easy to lose, we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode. And you can stick the controller on the nearby next you for safety drive. What’s more, you can use the APP to control the light.

