OtterBox takes 15% off through the end of the day with rare sitewide flash sale

Through the end of today, OtterBox is taking 15% off nearly its entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe covers, iPad protection, and more. Shipping is free throughout the sitewide flash sale, as well. An easy highlight for iPhone 12 owners is the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet at $33.96. Down from $40, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that comes within $2 of the all-time low. Undercutting Apple’s own in-house accessory, this OtterBox MagSafe Wallet arrives with a streamlined place to store bank cards or cash on the back of your iPhone 12. It has room for two cards and is compatible with MagSafe cases to streamline your everyday carry. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Today’s sitewide OtterBox flash sale also extends to nearly its entire collection of MagSafe accessories, which are now 15% off the going rates. You can check out everything right here, but there are some particular highlights down below to peruse, too.

This morning saw a notable discount go live on Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe charger at $14, alongside a series of other iPhone essentials on sale, too.

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

