This RTX 3060 Ti desktop ships with a 10th Gen. i5 + 1TB NVMe SSD at $1,400, more from $700

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with 2.9GHz i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,399.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is just $100 above the RTX 3060 desktop we saw yesterday and is the first RTX 3060 Ti discount that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to handle anything you throw at it, the 10th Generation i5 paired with an RTX 3060 Ti here will handle most AAA titles at 1080p, with many likely reaching 144FPS or better depending on the settings you pick. Plus, with 1TB of NVMe storage and 16GB of pre-installed DDR4 RAM, there’s plenty of power here to handle anything you can throw at it. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

More on the ABS Master Gaming Desktop:

Step up your game with ABS Master Gaming PC. It’s powerfully equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti-GPU based graphics card, in a classy mid-tower case that also showcases the internals bathed in eye-catching RGB lighting.

