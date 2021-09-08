Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC headphones deliver leather stylings at low of $250 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249.99 shipped in black. Usually fetching as much as $400, a new all-time low has taken 38% off the going rate in order to undercut our previous mention by $19. If other ANC headphones on the market aren’t quite as stylish as you’d like, Sennheiser’s latest pair of cans is sure to deliver. Complete with a leather-wrapped build you’re also looking at the brand’s signature audio quality alongside 17-hour playback time and active noise cancellation. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

The more luxurious design on the Sennheiser cans above might not be for everyone, so going with a more affordable option will let you save even more cash. A solid alternative falls to the Tribit 32dB Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, which enter with $48 price tag that well undercuts the featured deal in order to deliver a similar distraction-free listening experience. Just don’t expect the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Though if you are going to pay a premium, going the AirPods Max route might be a better call. Delivering Apple’s flagship pair of headphones, we’re still tracking the second-best price to date starting at $450. You’ll find plenty of notable features like Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20 hours of playback, not to mention $99 in savings as well.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

