SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard has customizable switch actuation at low of $158

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $158.13 shipped. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low on Amazon and delivers nearly $42 in savings from its normal $200 going rate. The key selling feature of the Apex Pro is the fact that you can customize the switch actuation from 0.4 to 3.6mm. This doesn’t change the actual feel of the switch, but it does let you dial things in so that way things like FPS games can be fully customize, making it easier to walk and harder to throw a grenade, for example. There’s also an OLED smart display, RGB illumination, and a magnetic wrist rest in tow for a full-featured experience. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from over 11,000 happy gamers and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Now, if you’re just needing a mouse and keyboard to get you by while working from home, we’ve got you covered. Logitech’s bundled setup is a great option. At just $15 Prime shipped for both a mouse and keyboard, you can’t go wrong here. Just keep in mind that you’ll be missing out on the more premium build, nicer feel, and RGB coloring of today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save on upgrading your setup. There, you’ll find the ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse at $67.50 from $100, RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair for $131, and much more.

More on the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Keyboard:

  • OmniPoint adjustable switches allow for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 millimeter to 3.6 millimeter
  • OLED smart display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more
  • Aircraft grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of durability and stability
  • RGB Illumination unmatched customization with 16.8 million colors per key
  • Premium magnetic wrist rest: Provides full palm support and comfortable, ergonomic feel

