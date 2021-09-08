North Face, Marmot, Sorel, more, extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Warehouse Sale

The Steep and Cheap Warehouse Sale takes extra 20% off top brands with code WAREHOUSE20 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the North Face Gordon Lyons Fleece Vest that will easily be a go-to in you wardrobe for fall and winter. It’s currently marked down from just $32 and originally sold for $89. This vest is perfect for layering and the fleece material can easily be packed in duffle bags and more for transitional weather. It has large pockets to store essentials and the chest logo is very stylish. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap or you can shop the entire Warehouse Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket $48 (Orig. $119)
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Fleece Vest $32 (Orig. $89)
- Marmot Norquay Hooded Fleece Jacket $32 (Orig. $125)
- The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket $86 (Orig. $179)
- Oakley Crossrange Patch Asian Fit Prizm Sunglasses $72 (Orig. $163)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Los Gatos 1/4-Zip Jacket $43 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Liberty 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket $67 (Orig. $169)
- Patagonia Diamond Capra Hoodie $76 (Orig. $159)
- Mammut Innominata Pro Jacket $57 (Orig. $179)
- Moli Jogger Pants $56 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
