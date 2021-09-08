Upgrade to ZWILLING’s German-made Now S Knife Block Set at $80 (Reg. up to $158)

Woot is now offering the 8-piece ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $158, this particular set is currently on sale at Amazon for $112 where it has never gone for less than $100. Today’s offer is about $17 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This highly-rated knife block set is made in Germany with high carbon steel blades that have been “ice-hardened” for “superior resilience.” They also feature anti-slip polypropylene handles with an “ergonomic” grip, end cap ZWILLING logos, and a dishwasher-safe build alongside an included set of kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

If you’re not the type to splurge for a higher-end German knife set, despite the sale price, there are much more affordable options out there. This well-rated Chicago Cutlery Essentials Stainless Steel Knife Block Set goes for $35 shipped at Amazon and includes a nice lifetime warranty along with an even more substantial collection of knives. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. 

Other kitchen and home-related deals on tap today include this stainless steel pull-down faucet, the Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender, this morning’s price drop on Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker, and al of these air fryer oven deals from $70. Just be sure to dive into this morning’s Radio Flyer Gold Box offers as well as everything else in our home goods deal hub

More on the ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set:

  • ZWILLING Special Formula high carbon no stain steel
  • Ice-hardened FRIODUR blade starts sharper stays sharper longer and has superior resilience
  • Stylish ton sur ton (tone on tone) handle makes a bold fresh statement—colors are inspired by natural ingredients
  • Polypropylene handle has anti-slip treatment for safe slicing
  • Ergonomic handles ensure fatigue-free cutting

