Save up to $140 on ANYCUBIC FDM and resin 3D printers starting at $220

Amazon is now discounting a selection of ANYCUBIC 3D printers, headlined by the Mega-S FDM Printer at $219.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $280, it just dropped to $250 with today’s offer knocking another $30 off to save you a total of 22%. ANYCUBIC Mega-S arrives as a great entry-level 3D printer with a design that’s easy to set up out of the box. Sporting a heated print bed, there’s an over 8- by 8- by 8-inch print volume for bringing your creations to life. This was actually my first 3D printer, and it’s still quite the reliable machine even a year in. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable ANYCUBIC 3D printer deals:

While all of these FDM printers include some filament to get you started, you’ll want to use a potion of your savings towards a spool to help keep the creativity going. I personally recommend using Hatchbox’s filament, and have been relying on it for over hundreds of hours of printing. Available in a variety of colors, pricing starts at $22 on Amazon.

After you’ve perused all of the price cuts today, go check out what the latest and greatest from ANYCUBIC has to offer. Its Photon Ultra launched at the end of last month and arrives as the world’s first consumer DLP 3D printer. You can dive into our launch coverage right here for all of the details on what to expect from the $399 printer.

ANYCUBIC Mega-S 3D Printer features:

3 steps to set up ANYCUBIC Mega S 3D printer with 8 screws and 3 cables for minutes, not only meets fast assembly needs for expert users but also friendly use to beginners. The rigid metal frame can minimize the shaking to improve the print quality. Titan extruder provides precise extrusion for your 3D printing with solid filament drive and overall mechanical design compatible with most filaments, greatly reducing the clogging risk and improving printing accuracy.

