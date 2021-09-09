ARRIS’ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System covers 5,500-sq. ft. with 6.6Gb/s networking at low of $262.50

Amazon is offering the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $262.60 shipped. Down from $400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our last mention by nearly $38. If your home’s Wi-Fi network is suffering, this is a fantastic way to remedy that. With blazing-fast 6.6Gb/s bandwidth rates, this Wi-Fi 6 system is among the fastest out there. You’ll find support for up to 150 devices at one time and a Tri-band setup so the nodes can communicate with each other without slowing your network down. Plus, with the two different nodes, you’ll find that this setup covers 5,500-square feet, which is more than enough for most homes. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. This model sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gbps and comes in at only $60 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

Can your current computer take advantage of Wi-Fi 6? If not, consider upgrading to Apple’s M1-powered gear. Right now, you can save $99 on the latest iPad Pro as well as take $149 off the new MacBook Air, both of which feature Wi-Fi 6 networking.

More on the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Tri-band Wi-Fi System:

  • Super-Fast Speeds: Experience high-quality audio and video conferencing, HD & 4K video streaming and online gaming simultaneously at speeds up to 6,600 Mbps.
  • Blanket Your Home with Great Wi-Fi: No more dead spots, dead zones, or spotty coverage. The SURFboard mAX Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System will fill your house—even outdoors—with up to 5,500 square feet of up to 6,600 Mbps – that’s 6.6 Gbps – of Wi-Fi.
  • The Latest Wi-Fi 6 technology: With 8 Wi-Fi 6 streams, SURFboard mAX gives you the capacity to easily support more users and up to 150 devices through a single Internet connection. Wi-Fi 6 technology enables up to 400% faster speeds and greater range than Wi-Fi 5 to support high-bandwidth applications.

