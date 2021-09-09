Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Land and Castles, SPHAZE, Moonlighter, more

It’s now time to jump into Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s Apple Watch deals from $105, we also spotted Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt starting at $749 and a rare price drop on Apple gift cards from $50. But for now it’s all about the apps with today’s collection headlined by titles like Land and Castles, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Moonlighter, Number Island: Learn to Count, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Number Island: Learn to Count: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scan To Go – Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Land and Castles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: RCIS Study Guide: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Saber Movie FX: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: File Hub Pro by imoreapps: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $18 (Reg. $24)

More on Land and Castles:

If you enjoy real time strategy games, Land and Castles is for you. Build your kingdom, settle, collect resources, explore, upgrade castles, battle with knights and vikings, capture castles and conquer enemies! Land and Castles is one of the latest RTS games designed specifically for your iPhone or iPad.

