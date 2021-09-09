Save up to 30% on Dove and Degree deodorant, shower gel, more in today’s Gold Box from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of Dove and Degree deodorant, shower gels, soap, and more. A great time to stock up while everything is on sale, most items come in multi-packs with deep discounts and solid 4+ star ratings across the board. The deals start from just over $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll want to opt for the Subscribe & Save option on just about all listings for the lowest possible prices. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Then head below to check out our top picks from the sale.

Dove and more Gold Box deals:

Once your personal care routine has been replenished above, head over to our fashion deal hub for a fall wardrobe refresh at a discount. Alongside this morning’s Orvis sale, we are also tracking notable events at Clarks, a big-time Rhone activewear sale, and the latest Steep and Cheap Warehouse Sale, just to name a few.

More on the Dove Men+Care Deodorant:

Dove extra fresh Deodorant is tough on odor, not on skin with an improved formula with Vitamin E and triple action moisturizer.

This deodorant for Men Offers powerful 48-hour odor protection.

Designed with triple action moisturizer, and formulated without aluminum and dyes, our deodorant Stick strengthens skin and protects against irritation for more comfortable underarms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!