New Epic Game Store freebies now live: Nioh Complete and Sheltered on PC (Reg. up to $60)

It’s time for the latest Epic Game Store FREE titles. And this week has some great games on tap with the complete version of Nioh and Team17’s indie survival experience, Sheltered. From now until this time next week, both titles are available at no cost on PC for anyone with a free Epic Games Store account. Head below for more details and some quick links to the download pages. 

Epic Game Store FREE titles: Nioh and Sheltered

The latest Epic Game Store FREE titles will remain as such until September 16, 2021, before they will get flipped out for a pair of new freebies. As is usually the case, these titles will remain part of your library forever and are both the full, complete experiences. 

More on Nioh The Complete Edition:

Ready to die? Experience a brutal action game from Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo Games. In the age of samurai, a lone traveler must fight his way through the vicious warriors and supernatural Yokai that infest the land in order to find that which he seeks. Fight your way through the Siege of Osaka’s winter campaign as you follow the story of one of Japan’s greatest generals from the Warring States period, the brave Sanada Yukimura.

