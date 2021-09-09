‘Tis the season for Funko Pop! 24-day Advent Calenders at lows of $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is getting ready for the holiday season early with a selection of Funko Pop! Advent Calendars for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you can currently pre-order each calendar at an impressive 33% off, marking new lows and the first discounts we’ve tracked. There are a ton of options in store this year, but our favorite of the line-up is the Pokemon 24-day Advent Calendar. Like all of the calenders below, you or your child can start off each day of December with a new Pokemon Funk Pop! Mini figure. I personally loved advent calendars as a kid, and still do today, (although mine were usually just filled with chocolates.) It’s a great way to kick off the season and start each day with a festive surprise – a real gift that keeps on giving. Ratings are a bit slim on this #1 best-seller, but a quick search on Amazon reveals tens of thousands of 4.8/5 star ratings on last year’s versions. Head below to shop all of today’s Funko Pop! deals.

More Funko Pop! Advent Calenders:

Looking for even more pre-holiday deals? Just check out our toys and hobbies guide. We’re always tracking new deals on gift ideas for kids, game lovers, and anyone young at heart. Just yesterday we tracked some solid savings on the popular horror RPG Betrayal at House on the Hill for $22. There’s a couple more board game deals rounded up in there as well, plus a 25% off Gold Box deal on the Jumbo Jr. Wood Stacking Game.

More on the Pokemon Funk Pop! Advent Calender:

Jump start your quest to catch them all by getting the Funko Pokémon Countdown Calendar

Open one of the tiny doors to reveal which of the 24 Pokémon Pocket Pops! will join your collection that way.

Vinyl figures range in height, depending on character, from approximately 1.25-inches to 2.15-inches tall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!