Your fall parties need a Jumbo JR. Wood Block Stacking game, now $40 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Giantville Jumbo JR. Wooden Blocks Tumbling Timber Toy for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 and typically fetching closer to $50 or $55, this is the lowest price we can find and a 2021 Amazon low. A perfect game to have around for fall family get togethers in the backyard or the basement, it stands as high as 4-feet tall and makes for as great a drinking game as it does something for the younger folks. Each block is made of 100% pine wood and it ships with a handy carrying/storage case. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,200 customers at Amazon where it is a #1 best-seller. More details below.

Is a giant 4-foot tall wood block stacking game a bit much for you? Just go with the real thing in board game form-factor with the classic edition of Connect 4. It sells for just $12 Prime shipped on Amazon and makes for great alternative, that’s arguably a little bit easier to clean up and much easier to carry around. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 12,000 Amazon customers.

But if it’s the video games that will keep your youngsters busy, we have plenty of deals on those too. First of all, here are the PS Plus free games for September as well as Epic Game Store’s no-cost PC offerings. You’ll also want to check out Nintendo’s new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game and all of the titles on sale in this morning’s roundup including Watch Dogs Legion, Devil May Cry 5, The Outer Worlds, Aragami: Shadow Edition, Cloudpunk, Metroid Dread pre-order bonuses, and more.

More on the Giantville Jumbo JR. Wooden Blocks Game:

FUN FOR EVERYONE: Get the whole family involved in a super fun game! The Jumbo Wooden Blocks Game provides hours of entertainment for everyone of all ages. Children and adults will love the thrill and excitement! Block measures 6.4″ L x 2.1″ W x 1.2 “.

HIGH-QUALITY & DURABLE: Each block piece is made from 100% pine wood that provides long-lasting durability. The premium quality wood withstands wear and tear and won’t receive damage after each tumble of the tower.

