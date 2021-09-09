Nearly all of LEGO’s buildable Star Wars helmets on sale: Darth Vader, Boba Fett, more from $46

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Darth Vader Helmet for $59.99 shipped when code DARTHVADER has been applied at checkout. Having launched right before this year’s May the 4th celebration, the latest addition to the buildable helmet collection arrived with a $70 price tag. Today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the set alone and saves you $10 in the process. Assembling the fearsome Sith Lord, this set stacks up to 834 pieces in order to assemble a Darth Vader’s iconic black helmet. Complete with a display stand at the bottom and plenty of authentic details to make this one a great addition to your collection, you can dive into our hands-on review for some additional insight. Then head below for additional LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets from $46.

LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets on sale:

Today’s LEGO buildable Star Wars helmet deals come right off of our report that the LEGO Group will be expanding the theme with a new rendition of the Mandalorian come next year. As one of the first Star Wars 2022 rumors so far, you’ll want to dive into our coverage here for all of the details. Though speaking of kits that launched this year, the first LEGO Infinity Gauntlet discount has arrived at $65.

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet features:

Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Batmobile Tumbler: $229.99 | releases October 1
Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown: $39.99 | releases October 1
Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1
Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1
Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1 
Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

