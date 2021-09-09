Polk’s T15 Bookshelf Speakers hit Amazon 2021 low at $69 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a pair of Polk Audio T15 100-Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers for $69 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $100, this is more than 30% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A perfect option to integrate into your 5.1-channel setup (as well as smaller rigs and 7.1+ arrays) or just as living room speakers, they feature 0.75-inch tweeters and 5.25-inch drivers for “a natural, well-balanced sound with massive bass.” Removable grilles are joined by compatibility with most home theater receivers and a 4+ star rating from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $70, you’re already in the most affordable category out there when it comes to high-quality bookshelf speakers. But for something even more affordable, take a look at the Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers for under $41 shipped. They feature wood grain accents and a “2-way acoustic design for optimal sound quality.” They might not sound as impressive as the Polk models above, but they will get the job done for much less.

Deals on smart Amazon Echo speakers are still live along this Anker waterproof Soundcore Bluetooth model, but we are also still tracking Klipsch’s RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers with Dolby Atmos support down at $229 alongside even more options in our home theater hub.

More on the Polk Audio T15 Theater Bookshelf Speakers:

GET SUPERIOR HOME THEATER EXPERIENCE WITH IMMERSIVE SURROUND SOUND – Featuring (1) 0.75″ tweeter & (1) 5.25″ Dynamic Balance Driver, these speakers are designed to produce a natural, well-balanced sound with massive bass even at the lowest frequencies

Use these wall-mountable bookshelf speakers as FRONT, LEFT-RIGHT SETUP, SURROUNDS OR AS REAR SPEAKERS and get mesmerized by detailed audio with crystal clear vocals, enough to fill any small to medium sized room

