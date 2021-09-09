Enjoy more of the fall weather with this 3-season sleeping bag at $18.50 (Reg. $22+)

The official Songmics storefront is offering its 3-Season Sleeping Bag for $18.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this sleeping bag tends to fetch $22 or more. That’s already a reasonable price with many best-sellers clocking in at much more. Today’s discount comes within $1 of the lowest price and marks the third-best offer we’ve tracked. If the current weather conditions have you wanting to spend more time outdoors, it may be time to plan a camping trip. This affordable sleeping bag weighs just 2.9 pounds and is touted as a 3-season solution that’s ready to keep you warm during the spring, summer, and fall. With an ideal temperature that kicks off as low as 41 degrees Fahrenheit, there are many nights left before winter that you can put this offering to use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

And if you want to shed some light on your campsite after the sun has set, you could use today’s savings towards a couple of tactical flashlights at $6 Prime shipped. Each light creates 270 lumens of light and can illuminate objects up to 600 feet away. With over 300 reviews so far, these affordable flashlights are rated an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out this battery-powered portable air compressor that can be refueled over USB-C at $32 alongside our exclusive discount on Segway’s Ninebot MAX electric scooter which takes $75 off. Other markdowns include four Eveready LED flashlights at $7 Prime shipped in addition to jackets, vests, pullovers, and more from $25.

SONGMICS 3-Season Sleeping Bag features:

FOR COLD NIGHTS: Not every adventure requires waking up from the cold; the moisture-proof shell, the soft and skin-friendly pongee polyester liner, and the fluffy, polyester wadding offer excellent warmth and comfort throughout the night

DETAILS MATTER A LOT: Two-way auto-lock zippers provide flexibility and a boost in durability so that it doesn’t unzip itself while you’re sleeping; the hook-and-loop fastener, together with the drawcord around the shoulders, keeps cold air out

GRAB AND GO: Weighing only 2.9 lb, you can roll this sleeping bag up into a 7.9″Dia. x 16.9″H compression sack and bring it on your next camping, sleepover, music festival, or backpacking trip; simply throw it in the washing machine and let it do the rest

