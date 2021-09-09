Upgrade to this i7 + RTX 3060 Ti desktop while it’s at $1,600 + save $600 on an RTX 3090 PC

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggABS
From $1,600

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with 2.5GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,599.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for an i7 with RTX 3060 Ti. This powerful gaming desktop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. This comes from its 11th Generation i7 8-core processor paired with an RTX 3060 Ti, which allows you to play most AAA titles at 1080p, with many likely reaching 144FPS or better depending on the settings you pick. Plus, with 1TB of NVMe storage and 16GB of pre-installed DDR4 RAM, there’s plenty of power here to tackle any project. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

For a higher-end experience, Newegg, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, is offering the iBUYPOWER Trace5MR 177i with 3.5GHz i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3090 on sale for $4,199.99 shipped. Down from $4,700, you’re saving $600 here and this is the first RTX 3090 discount that we’ve tracked. Delivering the ultimate performance to your setup, the 8-core 16-thread unlocked i9 processor here paired with the RTX 3090’s 24GB of VRAM are ready to handle anything you throw at it. Whether you have 8K gaming in mind or tackle high-end video editing on the daily, there’s likely nothing that will slow this beast down. iBUYPOWER is well-rated overall.

Speaking of getting the ultimate performance out of your setup, did you see CORSAIR’s latest SSD? It delivers 7.1GB/s data transfer rates, which are among the fastest on the market. That plus the 4TB storage size makes it a fantastic upgrade to either model above.

More on the ABS Master Gaming Desktop:

Get the ultimate performance in gaming with the ABS Master Gaming PC. Powered by 11th Gen intel core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti-GPU based graphics card, this PC brings your gaming experience to a new level, while the tempered glass side panel shows your build’s internals in the RGB-illuminated compact mid-tower case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg

ABS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Razer’s Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse sees firs...
CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs brings up to ...
Razer refreshes popular gaming mouse with added RGB and...
ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all...
RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $131 ...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard sports a sl...
This aluminum microphone kit just hit its second-best p...
This aluminum laptop stand comes in space gray or silve...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

This expansive 55-inch computer desk fits up to three monitors: $70 (Save 36%, Amazon low)

$70 Learn More
Save 30%

Razer’s Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse sees first discount to $49 shipped (30% off)

$49 Learn More
Do it yourself

This 40-piece all-purpose tool kit just hit its second-best price of the year at $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More
Save $7

Save 50% on AUKEY USB-C GaN chargers, hubs, cables, and more from $7

50% off Learn More
Reg. $18

Lenovo’s Smartbulb Color Gen 2 takes a dive to new low of just $6 (Reg. up to $18)

$6 Learn More

PlayStation Showcase 2021 starts now! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 holiday titles and more

These new Made for Amazon In-Wall Cable Management Kits streamline a setup from $20

Amazon low

Official Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet sees rare $106 discount to Amazon low

$106 off Learn More