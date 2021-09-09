Upgrade to this i7 + RTX 3060 Ti desktop while it’s at $1,600 + save $600 on an RTX 3090 PC

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with 2.5GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,599.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for an i7 with RTX 3060 Ti. This powerful gaming desktop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. This comes from its 11th Generation i7 8-core processor paired with an RTX 3060 Ti, which allows you to play most AAA titles at 1080p, with many likely reaching 144FPS or better depending on the settings you pick. Plus, with 1TB of NVMe storage and 16GB of pre-installed DDR4 RAM, there’s plenty of power here to tackle any project. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

For a higher-end experience, Newegg, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, is offering the iBUYPOWER Trace5MR 177i with 3.5GHz i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3090 on sale for $4,199.99 shipped. Down from $4,700, you’re saving $600 here and this is the first RTX 3090 discount that we’ve tracked. Delivering the ultimate performance to your setup, the 8-core 16-thread unlocked i9 processor here paired with the RTX 3090’s 24GB of VRAM are ready to handle anything you throw at it. Whether you have 8K gaming in mind or tackle high-end video editing on the daily, there’s likely nothing that will slow this beast down. iBUYPOWER is well-rated overall.

Speaking of getting the ultimate performance out of your setup, did you see CORSAIR’s latest SSD? It delivers 7.1GB/s data transfer rates, which are among the fastest on the market. That plus the 4TB storage size makes it a fantastic upgrade to either model above.

More on the ABS Master Gaming Desktop:

Get the ultimate performance in gaming with the ABS Master Gaming PC. Powered by 11th Gen intel core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti-GPU based graphics card, this PC brings your gaming experience to a new level, while the tempered glass side panel shows your build’s internals in the RGB-illuminated compact mid-tower case.

