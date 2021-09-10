Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental at $133 (Second-best)

Amazon is currently offering the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $132.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $180, though having just dropped from $150, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9. If you’re still paying an ISP for a rental modem, it’s time to save as much as $120 per year by going with this Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 unit. Alongside support for up to 6Gb/s of throughout with compatibility with Gigabit service plans, this model is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $100. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

If finally kicking the rental modem to the curb has you in need of a new router, or you just happen to think it’s time to upgrade regardless, go have a look at these Google Nest Wifi router systems that are still on sale at up to $70 off. Having dropped earlier in the weel, you can now save on the Assistant-enabled network upgrades from $139.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

With support for data transfer rates of up to 3.8 Gbps, the MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem from Motorola is capable of supporting a variety of bandwidth-intensive tasks such as online gaming, streaming multimedia content and more. Additionally, this Motorola modem supports the DOCSIS 3.1 cable standard along with Active Queue Management (AQM), which is designed to reduce network congestion and speed up online tasks such as page loads, gaming, video conferencing, and more.

